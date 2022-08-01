76º

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Autumn Allen last seen on July 31

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Autumn Allen last seen on July 31 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Autumn Allen was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31) in the 18900 block of Prest Street in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, she did not have shoes on.

Age16
Height5′7″
HairRed
Weight140 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

