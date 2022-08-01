Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Autumn Allen was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31) in the 18900 block of Prest Street in Detroit.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, she did not have shoes on.
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Red
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.