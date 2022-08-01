Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Autumn Allen last seen on July 31

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Autumn Allen was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31) in the 18900 block of Prest Street in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, she did not have shoes on.

Sara Garcia Details Age 16 Height 5′7″ Hair Red Weight 140 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage