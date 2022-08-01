Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber

Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.

D-Woods Barber Shop in Detroit. (WDIV)

Family members said Woodger left his barbershop the evening of July 20 with a client. He hasn’t been seen since. His cousin, Tyesia Yancey, said Woodger was getting a ride home from the client, who was someone he trusted.

On Monday, Detroit police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Woodger was last known to be with a “lifelong friend.” That person is a suspect in the case and is currently in police custody, according to authorities.

“No calls and no show, and that’s not like him,” Yancey said. “He would never not speak to his family every day faithfully.”

McGinnis said police received a tip about human remains that had been found in a burned out house on Goddard Street in Detroit.

“We are in the process of trying to identify those remains,” McGinnis said. “We are fearful that they are Mr. Woodger’s. If the public could please help us, we would appreciate it.”

Even though a suspect is in custody, McGinnis said there’s a lot that needs to be done to complete this investigation. He asked for the public’s help -- anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

“We’re still with hope that it’s not his body, and that we’re looking for him,” Yancey said. “We hope that somehow he comes forth, or somebody knows something where his whereabouts are, or knows where he is. We’re just praying that that is not our lived one, but if it is, we’re just praying that you all can stand with us in prayer so that we may get justice, and we pray that the gentleman that is in custody, that he let us know what we need to know to find our loved one so that we can get rest and peace.”

David Woodger (WDIV)