‘We need him here with us’: Family, friends seek help finding missing barber from Detroit

A beloved Detroit barber leaves work for the day and simply disappears. His family fears the worst. It's been a week since loved ones have seen or heard from David Woodger. Woodger, the barber who's very involved in the community, left his shop last Wednesday (July 20) on the city's east side after a day of giving haircuts.

UPDATE: Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber

Local 4 has been speaking with investigators and family members about the situation, and to make matters worse, they keep hearing about bodies turning up in Detroit over the past week.

“We are in agony and in pain because, as you all know, he is well loved in his community and with his family,” said David Woodger’s cousin Tyesia Yancey. “We need him here with us.”

Where is Woodger?

“This is his station (seen in the video player above),” Yancey said. “He loves sports, and he loves cutting hair.”

The 46-year-old is well known in Detroit for his barber shop called D-Woods on east Seven Mile Road.

But his barber station sits empty.

Woodger is known as a skilled barber, a husband, father, friend, and coach of his youth basketball team.

But now Woodger is missing.

“It’s killing everybody,” Yates said. “We are very emotional.”

Yancey says no one has heard from Woodger since he left his shop with a client last Wednesday evening.

“No calls and no show, and that not like him,” Yancey said. “He would never not speak to his family every day faithfully.”

Yancey says Woodger was grabbing a ride home with a client. She said he left with someone she believes he clearly trusted.

The family says police need to know who Woodger left with.

Woodger’s twin sister is out of town but shared a message over the phone.

“We just want justice or some type of peace,” said Davida Woodger. “If anyone has heard from him or has seen David, to please contact the family because this is not like him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.