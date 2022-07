DETROIT – Police are looking for a 46-year-old man who was last seen on July 21, 2022.

David Woodger was last seen at his home around 5:30 a.m. His home is located on the 20400 block of Gardendale Street.

Details David Woodger Age 46 Height 5′9′' Weight 160 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothes White t-shirt and gray shorts

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1200.

