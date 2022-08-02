77º

25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say

Driver charged with reckless driving, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A speedometer. (Pexels)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said.

The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities.

A lieutenant saw a vehicle going 131 mph in a 55 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop, officials said.

A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested and charged with reckless driving, according to police. His vehicle was impounded.

The man is being held at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center.

