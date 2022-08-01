Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say

A Ford Mustang that was impounded after a driver got arrested for going 131 mph.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.

Officials said they pulled the Mustang over and spoke to the 30-year-old driver. They determined he was upset and looking to track down his wife, according to authorities.

The man was arrested for reckless driving, and the Mustang was impounded, police said.

State troopers said a total of three drivers were arrested overnight for speeding and driving aggressively.