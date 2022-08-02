Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say

The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate.

Officials say the victim’s husband became a person of interest in her disappearance.

Police say the victim was killed at home by her husband, who attempted to cover the crime by moving the body to another location in Washtenaw County.

The suspect, a 44-year-old male, later confessed to investigators that he killed his wife and is now in custody, police say.