Holly couple collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims

HOLLY, Mich. – Thirty-seven people have died in Kentucky from last week’s flooding, which continues to rise.

The heartbreaking conditions are sparking generosity in people here in Michigan.

Dick and Dawn Rossell have friends in Eastern Kentucky and couldn’t help but get involved. The two are collecting essential supplies and donations for flood victims.

Thursday, Aug. 11, the Rossell’s will drive hundreds of miles to make the delivery.

“They need everything,” said Dick Rossell. “I mean, that’s kind of a broad term, but some of these people got out of the way, and their houses went down the river.”

They are looking to donate cleaning supplies, canned goods, baby food, diapers, water, and more.

People from across the country have already started to give. Even the truck they are packing items in was a donation from LaFontaine Automotive Group in Highland Township.

“I think people want to help,” said Dawn Rossell. “I think these stories get to people’s hearts, and they can’t imagine if it were them. We’re bringing a truck; some of them can’t even get out of their town. So that’s why we’re waiting a few days so we can get in.”

Back in 2016, when West Virginia had deadly floods, the Rossell’s also delivered a truck load of supplies to families.

If you want to donate or email, you can click here. The information is the same on PayPal under the same email.