Southgate man confesses to killing wife after body found in Superior Township, police say

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located the body of a missing Southgate woman and her husband was taken into custody, police said.
The 42-year-old woman’s body was found in Superior Township Monday, about 40 minutes from where she was last seen.
She was reported missing over the weekend.
Police said her 44-year-old husband has confessed to killing her.
“And it just makes you wonder what’s going on,” a resident near where her body was found said.
Dozens of police officers and investigators spent hours digging behind a trailer at the Westridge Mobile Homes Park.
