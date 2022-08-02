77º

Southgate man confesses to killing wife after body found in Superior Township, police say

42-year-old woman reported missing over weekend

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. (WDIV)

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located the body of a missing Southgate woman and her husband was taken into custody, police said.

The 42-year-old woman’s body was found in Superior Township Monday, about 40 minutes from where she was last seen.

She was reported missing over the weekend.

Police said her 44-year-old husband has confessed to killing her.

“And it just makes you wonder what’s going on,” a resident near where her body was found said.

Dozens of police officers and investigators spent hours digging behind a trailer at the Westridge Mobile Homes Park.

