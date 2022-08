I-75 lanes are closed in Oakland County due to major flooding.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Freeways closed in Oakland County due to major flooding.

Michigan State Police have reported multiple freeway closures due to lane flooding.

Below are the current freeways that are closed.

I-75 at I-696

I-75 between 8 and 12 Mile roads

Eastbound I-94 and I-696

This list will be updated when we get more information.