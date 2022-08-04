3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’

ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan.

The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.

They said the boat was near a “historically known smuggling route.” Dispatch called for agents to investigate.

Marysville agents on patrol responded to the area and found three people in the area, heading toward Michigan. Officials said all three said they had crossed the border from Canada in a boat. They were arrested.

Officials said they have been identified as a 53-year-old man from the Dominican Republic and two women, 25 and 26 years old, from Mexico.

“Intercepting this was made possible by technology and the teamwork of our agents and support personnel. I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of Detroit Sector,” chief patrol agent Robert Danley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Sector Border Patrol watch number at 800-537-3220.