Family mourns birthday party shooting victim in Detroit

DETROIT – There’s new information on the mass shooting on Coyle Street from over the weekend.

Officials say eight people were shot, and two died.

The suspected shooter is in custody, and the family of one of the victims spoke with Local 4.

What started out as a night with friends for a birthday party ended in a hail of gunfire.

A mass shooting on Coyle Street Sunday killed two and injured six others.

Police say the suspected shooter Winston Kirtley, 36, was upset at how people were parking their cars who were attending the party.

“This is indescribable,” said Quenetta Willis.

Her brother Andre Willis Jr was sitting in a car with a longtime family friend when the shooting started.

“They we’re just chopping it up as they do,” said Quenetta Willis said. “That’s our neighborhood.”

Andre Willis Jr was hit and killed, and the entire extended Willis family, which is large and loving, is struggling.

“He’s the family guy, the peacekeeper, the diffuser, the bring everybody together, he’s the happy face in the party all the time,” Quenetta Willis said.

Detroit police took Kirtley into custody, who had 11 other guns strategically stashed around the house, according to Detroit Police Chief James White.

A vigil for Willis is scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 4) night while the family works on the funeral plans.

“I’m not supposed to be sitting here talking about R.I.P. and picking out urns and writing I miss you poems and setting up obituaries and finding pictures,” Quenetta Willis said.

Andre Willis Jr leaves behind two young daughters that he loved dearly.

The family says that he will be laid to rest on the same day as his mother’s birthday.