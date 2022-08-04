Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a home on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side.

It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago.

Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot herself. However, detectives say the stories aren’t lining up. Especially after the gun, an assault-style rifle, was found dumped outside an abandoned school a few blocks away.

Sources say she was shot in her middle right side. The bullet traveled down and exited her leg. Some investigators believe the gun is too large for the little girl to handle, much less accidentally shoot herself, taking into account the trajectory of the bullet.

Investigators believe the mother’s boyfriend dumped the gun where it was found.

A family member drove the 3-year-old to Henry Ford Hospital. She was later transported to Children’s Hospital for surgery. At last check, she was recovering in her room and is expected to recover.

