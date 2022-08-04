74º

LIVE

Local News

Heavy rain caused Sarnia refinery to spill diesel into St. Clair River

Situation is under control, officials say

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: News, International, Canada, Sarnia, Diesel Spill, St Clair River, Saint Clair River, Pollution, Sarnia Ontario, Ontario
Saint Clair River (WDIV)

SARNIA, Ontario. – A Sarnia refinery’s internal sewer system overflowed during heavy rainfall Wednesday night, causing diesel to spill into the St. Clair River.

The refinery started responding to the incident at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday and the overflow is no longer active. Officials said that all water from the site is being safely managed.

There were reports of a sheen, and officials contacted downriver water users to take precautions. People in the area may have noticed increased activity in the area of the Suncor dock and a diesel fuel-type odor.

Officials said as of Wednesday morning the situation had been mitigated and water plants have been allowed to open intakes and resume normal operations.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter