Heavy rain caused Sarnia refinery to spill diesel into St. Clair River

SARNIA, Ontario. – A Sarnia refinery’s internal sewer system overflowed during heavy rainfall Wednesday night, causing diesel to spill into the St. Clair River.

The refinery started responding to the incident at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday and the overflow is no longer active. Officials said that all water from the site is being safely managed.

There were reports of a sheen, and officials contacted downriver water users to take precautions. People in the area may have noticed increased activity in the area of the Suncor dock and a diesel fuel-type odor.

Officials said as of Wednesday morning the situation had been mitigated and water plants have been allowed to open intakes and resume normal operations.

Read: More local news coverage