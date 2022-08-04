Meijer extends back-to-school deals for teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer has announced teachers can save 15% on supplies for an entire school year.

Adopt A Classroom surveys show that teachers spent an average of $750 on school supplies out of pocket during the 2020-2021 school year.

In addition to school and office equipment, Meijer announced they are expanding coupon savings for teachers to include children’s apparel, shoes and cleaning supplies. This offer is good through Sept. 5.

After Sept. 6 through the end of the school year, the boxstore will offer 15% coupons on school and office supplies.

“Knowing just how much the average teacher spent on their classroom alone last year, without considering everything else that goes into preparing for the new school year, we hope this discount makes a big difference,” wrote Director of School, Home, Office and Toys Merchandising for Meijer May Graceffa in a press release.

Ad

Other school news

Hoping for a smooth freshman year? These 5 steps will help your student nail it

Help fill up backpacks with this Ann Arbor back-to-school drive