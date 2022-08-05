Floyd Galloway returns to court for hearing in Danielle Stislicki murder case

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Floyd Galloway returned to court Friday morning for a hearing in the Danielle Stislicki murder case.

This was Galloway’s first court appearance since the two sides battled over his polygraph test results. That hearing was adjourned.

Galloway was a former security guard where Stislicki worked before she went missing in 2016. As police investigated her disappearance, Galloway became a person of interest. Search warrants were executed on his home, car, and cellphone.

He was eventually charged with her murder and ordered to stand trial.

“There’s overwhelming probable cause that defendant Floyd Galloway Jr. committed that crime,” said Judge James Brady, of 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.