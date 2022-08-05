Mother charged with helping son after he escaped police custody in Eastpointe

A mother is facing charges after she allegedly helped her son after he escaped police custody.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Officials say a mother has been charged with helping her son after he escaped police custody in Eastpointe.

Devonta Moore and his mother were arraigned Friday after police arrested them Thursday night in Brighton, and officials say he is facing a slew of charges.

Moore, 18, was in court after he escaped from police earlier this week while being handcuffed and placed in a transport van on his way to trial, officials say.

Police say Moore is charged with added counts in the 38th District Court in Macomb County Friday (Aug. 5) afternoon.

On Friday, his mother, Tamika Shepard, and another woman (Leshawn White) were beside him in court.

Officials say Shepard was driving the car where her son Moore was found in the backseat on the floorboards covered in clothes.

Police say White was the passenger in the whole ordeal.

Moore pleaded not guilty in court Friday as his lawyer did all of the talking for him as he stayed quiet.

“He’s 18 years old,” said Lawyer Chris Metry. “He’s made some poor decisions in his life that have led him to potentially losing out on a very, very big opportunity. Judge, he was at one point offered to play football at Central Michigan or Western Michigan, but he sees these opportunities slipping away because of the poor decisions that he has made.”

The judge heard the plea, but given Moore’s successful escape, he was given a steep bond.

“We set dates for him, and he doesn’t show up,” said Macomb County Circuit Court Judge William Crouchman. “When he finally does show up, he tries to escape. The only way that I’m going to assure that he comes to court is if I set a $100,000 cash bond. I don’t know how else to get him to court.”

After the bond was set, cameras caught Moore mouthing to someone in the court, “Get me out, please.”

Moore remains in police custody.

Officials say Shepard’s bond was set at $50,000 and White with a $10,000 bond.

They’re all due back in court on Aug. 16.