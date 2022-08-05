Police searching for 33-year-old woman last seen in Eastern Market area in June

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen in the Eastern Market area of Detroit in early June.

Tasha O’Connor was last seen on June 7 in the Eastern Market area wearing a black shirt, orange carpis pants, brown shoes and a red hat with the word “savage” on it.

She was last heard from on June 9. Her sister spoke to her and hasn’t heard from her since.

Her sister told police that O’Connor has schizophrenia.

Details Tasha O’Connor Age 33 Height 5′8′' Hair Dark brown Weight 190 lbs Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

