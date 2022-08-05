84º

Police searching for 33-year-old woman last seen in Eastern Market area in June

Sister told police she has schizophrenia

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tasha O’Connor (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen in the Eastern Market area of Detroit in early June.

Tasha O’Connor was last seen on June 7 in the Eastern Market area wearing a black shirt, orange carpis pants, brown shoes and a red hat with the word “savage” on it.

She was last heard from on June 9. Her sister spoke to her and hasn’t heard from her since.

Her sister told police that O’Connor has schizophrenia.

DetailsTasha O’Connor
Age33
Height5′8′'
HairDark brown
Weight190 lbs
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

