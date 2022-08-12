5 arrested, charged after men walk into Royal Oak pharmacy and demand prescription pills, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Five men are facing charges in connection with an unarmed robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy.

The robbery happened at 9:35 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 West 13 Mile Road.

Police said someone called 911 to report that three men wearing dark clothing and black ski masks entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription pills. They put the bills into boxes and fled on foot.

There were three employees in the pharmacy and nobody was injured. The suspects did not pull out a weapon during the robbery.

Royal Oak police set up a perimeter and the Oak Park police K9 team helped them locate the suspects. Police also used security cameras to track the suspects to a red Chevrolet Trailblazer, where they found two more men.

The suspects were identified and tracked to a house in Detroit. Police arrested four men at the house and the fifth suspect was arrested later in Redford Township.

“This is a great example of teamwork and collaboration between the Royal Oak Police Department and our law enforcement partners. In just under four hours, all five suspects were taken into custody without incident.” Royal Oak Police Chief Mike Moore

All five men were arraigned on Monday (Aug. 8) on three counts of unarmed robbery and one count of possession of controlled substance. They are expected to be back in court on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

Laron Kemail-Pierre Woods , 29, had his bond set at $250,000. At the time of his arrest, he had eight outstanding misdemeanor warrants as well as convictions while driving while his license was suspended and disturbing the peace.

Broderick Deonne Gibson , 26, had his bond was set at $250,000. Gibson had 16 outstanding misdemeanor warrants with convictions for larceny in a building and operating without a license with him.

Tejaan Tupree Simmons , 23, had his bond set at $250,000. He had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and a conviction for operating while impaired.

Jonal Thomas Lake , 26, had his bond set at $250,000. He had eight outstanding warrants and a conviction for fleeing and eluding.

Anthony Eugene Rogers, 31, had his bond set at 100,000 and he had no criminal history.

