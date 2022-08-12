Detroit People Mover extends free fare period through October

DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover has extended its free fare period as an anniversary gift.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation announced Thursday that the Detroit People Mover will continue providing free rides to the public until Oct. 30. The transit service kicked off its 35th anniversary on July 31, officials said.

The free fare was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 18, but DTC wanted customers to continue enjoying the summer and fall season by using the free People Mover as much as possible.

DTC will release an updated operating schedule in the coming weeks, officials said.

The current station stop and operating list are as follows:

Michigan

Huntington Place

West Riverfront

Financial District

Millender Center

Greektown

Broadway

Grand Circus Park

Limited service operating hours

Monday–Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Temporarily closed stations

Fort-Cass

Renaissance Center

Bricktown

Cadillac Center

Times Square

Officials are still encouraging passengers to wear face masks on public transportation and in crowded spaces.