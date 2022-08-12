77º

Detroit People Mover extends free fare period through October

Passengers can continue to ride public transit for free

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover has extended its free fare period as an anniversary gift.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation announced Thursday that the Detroit People Mover will continue providing free rides to the public until Oct. 30. The transit service kicked off its 35th anniversary on July 31, officials said.

The free fare was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 18, but DTC wanted customers to continue enjoying the summer and fall season by using the free People Mover as much as possible.

DTC will release an updated operating schedule in the coming weeks, officials said.

The current station stop and operating list are as follows:

  • Michigan
  • Huntington Place
  • West Riverfront
  • Financial District
  • Millender Center
  • Greektown
  • Broadway
  • Grand Circus Park

Limited service operating hours

Monday–Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Temporarily closed stations

  • Fort-Cass
  • Renaissance Center
  • Bricktown
  • Cadillac Center
  • Times Square

Officials are still encouraging passengers to wear face masks on public transportation and in crowded spaces.

