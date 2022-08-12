Morning 4: Scattered showers expected throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit

Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers Thursday night during a chase through Southwest Detroit.

A passenger of a Dodge Ram truck was reportedly firing at Detroit police officers while they were being pursued at about Thursday in Southwest Detroit. Michigan State Police said Friday that troopers joined Detroit police on their chase at about 10:10 p.m.

Read more here.

What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant

General Motor’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what led up to the death of a third-party cleaning crew member.

See the report here.

Ad

Family of slain DoorDash driver seeks justice after son shot, killed on the job in Detroit

A cash reward is being offered for information as a family seeks justice in the fatal shooting of their son, who was killed in July while making a delivery in Detroit as a DoorDash driver.

More than one month after Da’Jour Russ was shot and killed near Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, members of his family are appealing to the community in their effort to find closure and justice.

Learn more here.

Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash ‘not expected’

Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn’t expected, according to a statement from a representative.

Read the story here.

Ad