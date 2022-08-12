Family of slain DoorDash driver seeks justice after son shot, killed on the job in Detroit

A family is seeking justice in the fatal shooting of their son, who was killed in July while making a delivery in Detroit as a DoorDash driver.

More than one month after Da’Jour Russ was shot and killed near Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, members of his family are appealing to the community in their effort to find closure and justice.

Russ, believed to be 22 years old, was fatally shot on July 2 while delivering food at the Clement Kern Gardens apartment community, which is located near Bagley Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. It was Russ’ first night on the job as a DoorDash driver.

Officials believe that Russ got into an argument with someone who then shot and killed him, and then fled the scene.

Dozens of neighbors came out of their homes when the incident occurred, according to nearby resident Reinaldo Velazquez. Some of the neighbors reportedly knew the man who was killed.

Kevin Pine, a resident of the community, said the shooting happened right in front of his door, but that the DoorDash driver had “pretty much bled out” by the time he got to the scene.

“From what I hear, he was actually a pretty good, decent young man,” Pine said of the victim. “(He was) 22 years old, working for Chrysler I believe, and he had taken this DoorDash job. I think it was his first day on the job.”

The shooter’s identity is still unknown. Police were looking for a dark colored SUV in connection with the shooting.

“She needs justice for her son, and all of these other mothers,” said Russ’ aunt, Irene Russ. “The cycle keeps repeating itself. It’s got to stop somehow, some way. These mothers are losing their babies and it’s not right, and it’s tearing up a whole family.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the identification and apprehension of the shooter.

Anyone with information can contact Detroit police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.