Police: 17-year-old turns himself in after fatally stabbing someone on Belle Isle

DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported there was a suspicious death on Belle Isle Friday night.

According to an MSP tweet, troopers found a deceased 55-year-old male from Hamtramck on the island around 8 p.m. near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive. Police state that the victim was fatally stabbed with a knife.

Officials report that a 17-year-old suspect went to Hamtramck Police stating he stabbed and killed someone on Belle Isle. When initially interviewed, the suspect revealed information about the crime and the possible location to the police.

The suspect was transferred to Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Saturday morning.

This incident is currently under investigation, and the story will be updated when more information is available.

