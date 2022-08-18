17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle

DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.

Police say the two individuals knew each other. A motive, if known, has not been shared by investigators.

The 17-year-old reportedly fled the scene, but later turned himself in to Hamtramck police, telling them of the crime and a possible location where it happened. Michigan State Police investigated the site and did recover the knife used in the incident, officials report.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree murder. He has not been charged as an adult, but is “adult designated,” which means the judge can decide whether to sentence the accused as a juvenile, adult or a blended option if he is convicted.

A preliminary hearing is also scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.