Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen at her relatives

Williams was last seen on July 27, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Antigone Williams (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 27, 2022.

Officials say that Antigone Williams was last seen at her cousin’s house around 11:30 p.m. and did not return home.

Her cousin states that she has Bipolar disorder.

Williams was last seen on the 14100 block of Blackstone Street.

DetailsAntigone Williams
Age34
Height5′1″
Weight112 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ClothesN/A

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.

