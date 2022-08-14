Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen at her relatives

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 27, 2022.

Officials say that Antigone Williams was last seen at her cousin’s house around 11:30 p.m. and did not return home.

Her cousin states that she has Bipolar disorder.

Williams was last seen on the 14100 block of Blackstone Street.

Details Antigone Williams Age 34 Height 5′1″ Weight 112 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothes N/A

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage