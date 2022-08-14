Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old woman who was last seen at her relatives

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on July 27, 2022.
Officials say that Antigone Williams was last seen at her cousin’s house around 11:30 p.m. and did not return home.
Her cousin states that she has Bipolar disorder.
Williams was last seen on the 14100 block of Blackstone Street.
|Details
|Antigone Williams
|Age
|34
|Height
|5′1″
|Weight
|112 lbs
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|N/A
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.
