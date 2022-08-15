Fire destroys top half of Eastpointe apartment building

An apartment building was damaged after a fire that broke out Sunday night in Eastpointe.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A four-unit apartment complex in Eastpoine was damaged Sunday night after a fire broke out.

An apartment building in the area of 10 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue caught fire Sunday night, destroying the two upper-level units in the building. Several fire department crews reportedly worked together to extinguish the flames.

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the fire. Officials say the two lower-level units likely have water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Monday. The power has been turned off in the building.

No other details are available at this time.

More: Local news