Man accused of starting fire that destroyed part of Eastpointe apartment complex

Police have arrested Brian Harvey, 31, in connection with a fire at an Eastpointe apartment building that occurred on Aug. 15, 2022. Photo provided by authorities.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who is accused of starting a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that forced several residents to relocate, and caused significant damage to the building.

Authorities say they have arrested Brian Harvey, of Eastpointe, in connection with a fire that broke out Sunday at an apartment building in the area of 10 Mile Road and Dodge Street, which is near Gratiot Avenue. The 31-year-old is accused of setting the building on fire, which destroyed two units on the second floor of a four-unit complex.

Ad

Several fire departments responded to the blaze and extinguished the flames. The bottom two units of the apartment building are believed to have water damage.

Officials say that no one was injured in the fire. Three families have reportedly had to relocate while the building undergoes repairs.

Harvey was charged with first-degree arson and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Investigators have not shared Harvey’s motive for allegedly starting the fire.

A photo of Harvey can be seen above.

The incident is still under investigation by police and fire departments, officials said.

Firefighters respond to a fire at an Eastpointe apartment building on Aug. 14, 2022 (WDIV)

Firefighters respond to a fire at an Eastpointe apartment building on Aug. 14, 2022 (WDIV)