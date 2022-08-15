King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel slider, hamburger buns and pretzel bites over botulism fears

King’s Hawaiian is recalling several products after an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers was found to be contaminated.

The recalled products include pretzel slider buns, pretzel hamburger buns, and pretzel bites. The potential for contamination includes Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Its supplier, Lyons Magnus, is recalling the ingredient due to the potential for it to cause contamination from a cronobacter and a toxin that makes botulism.

No illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiin pretzel bread have been reported and the pathogens have not been detected in any products. The recall is out of an abundance of caution.

If you have a recalled product, you should throw it away. Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request a replacement.

What is cronobacter?

Cronobacter is a germ that can live in very dry places. It has been found in dry foods, like powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. It has also been found in sewer water.

Cronobacter infections can be serious for babies. It can also be very serious for older people and people whose bodies have trouble fighting germs.

What is botulism?

Botulism is a rare, but serious, illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and death.

The toxin is made by Clostridium botulinum and sometimes Clostridium butyricum and Clostridium baratii bacteria. These bacteria can produce the toxin in food, wounds, and the intestines of infants.

