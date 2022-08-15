Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry juice

Thousands of cases of a popular Capri Sun juice box flavor have been recalled.

Kraft Heinz made the announcement on Friday that 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages are voluntarily recalled due to a diluted cleaning solution being introduced into a production line at one of the factories.

According to the company, the cases with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, are affected.

The company stated that the issues were discovered after consumers sent in complaints about the product’s taste.

Those who bought the item are advised not to consume the drink and to return the case to the store it was purchased at.

Kraft Heinz’s customer service hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 1-800-280-8252.