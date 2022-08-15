Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township.
Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
A motorcyclist had missed a turn at the location and crashed into a restaurant parking lot, according to authorities.
He sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.
Officials believe alcohol was a factor in this incident, they said. Toxicology results are still pending.
Northbound Northwestern Highway was also closed for a short time. All roadways were reopened around 5 a.m.