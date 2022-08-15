82º

Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist has minor injuries, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of an Aug. 15, 2022, motorcycle crash in West Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township.

Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.

A motorcyclist had missed a turn at the location and crashed into a restaurant parking lot, according to authorities.

He sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in this incident, they said. Toxicology results are still pending.

Northbound Northwestern Highway was also closed for a short time. All roadways were reopened around 5 a.m.

