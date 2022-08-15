71º

Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later

Estimated to bet between 16 to 25 years old

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. (NCMEC)

DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago.

The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.

A forensic anthropologist determined he was Black, or possibly multiracial. He is believed to be between 16 to 25 years old and was around 5′ to 5′2′' tall. His hair and eye color could not be determined.

His body was found with two pairs of sweatpants. One was yellow and the second was green. The yellow sweatpants were a Steve and Barry’s brand size M.

The green sweatpants were Joe Boxer brand size Z. He was also found wearing a white undershirt underneath a red, gray and blue knit sweater that was Robert Bruce brand.

He was also found wearing socks with blue canvas Deck shoes, size 10.

DetailsUnidentified
Date FoundAug. 14, 2007
Location FoundDetroit
Estimated Age16 - 25
SexMale
RaceBlack
Estimated Height5′ to 5′2′'
Estimated Weight150 - 152 lbs

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

