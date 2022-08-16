Man says he was shot by 3 men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side

The intersection of Joe Street and Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man says he was shot by three men who robbed him overnight on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 4000 block of Joe Street. That’s near the intersection of Livernois and Michigan avenues.

The man, who is in his 20s, told police that he was in his car when three men walked up and robbed him. They shot him before fleeing the scene, the man told authorities.

Officials said he is in temporary serious condition.

No additional details have been revealed.

The scene of an Aug. 16, 2022, shooting on Joe Street in Detroit. (WDIV)