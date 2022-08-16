Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $250K Keno prize

A Macomb County man feels like he’s “on top of the world” after winning $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game.

The lucky 90-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn June 18. His winning numbers were: 01-13-26-32-38-40-55-64-67-79. He bought his winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 43611 Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights.

“I play a variety of Lottery games, but KENO! has been my favorite game to play lately,” said the player. “I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my KENO! tickets.

“I gave the cashier my ticket to check and asked him if I’d won big. After he looked it over for a minute, he said: ‘I think you did it!’ I took the ticket to the nearest Lottery office and asked them to check it to be sure. When they confirmed my prize, I was exhilarated!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.

“After playing the Lottery for years, I feel like I’m on top of the world after finally winning big,” the player said.

KENO! tickets may be purchased for $1. Players select 10 numbers from one to 80 for a chance to win prizes ranging from a free instant ticket up to $250,000. Drawings for the game take place at 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.