Morning 4: General Motors recalls 484,000 SUVs over seat belt-related issue -- and more news

GM recalls 484K SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

35 years later: Flight 255 crashes after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport

It’s been 35 years since Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed onto I-94, killing all but one passenger.

The aircraft took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and was airborne for all of 14 seconds before the crash along Middlebelt Road and I-94. Flight 255 is the seventh deadliest plane crash in United States history, and is the deadliest aviation disaster to have a sole survivor.

Family of Oxford High School shooting survivor describes what happened to him, his battle to recover

Aiden Watson’s family has kept fairly quiet about his struggle to recover after being shot at Oxford High School last fall.

Now, the family is offering a rare inside glimpse of what they are dealing with and the stress they are experiencing within their community.

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages.

In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.

A2TC rail route. (WDIV)