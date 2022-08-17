Oxford football team return to the field for their first season since school shooting

The Oxford football team is preparing for an upcoming season with heavy hearts as the team is missing Tate Myre, one of the leaders that was one of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

OXFORD, Mich. – The Oxford Wildcats football team is preparing to return to the field for the first time since the tragic school shooting in November.

In the meantime, coaches and players have found ways to remember and honor the legacy of a fallen wildcat.

If it’s any who knows the void left behind by star player Tate Myre, it’s coach Zach Line.

“He’s with us. You know, he’s been with us this training camp. We can feel him here, and we’re out here competing. He’s our forever captain. These guys obviously have been their leader for a long time,” said Coach Line.

Players would undoubtedly agree. But what makes it even more remarkable is the fact that Tate’s Father, Buck, is also leading the team as a special coach.

“Bucks, a tremendous mentor. He’s been a mentor to me. He’s been a mentor to a lot of these kids,” Line insisted.

More than 260 days after his son’s life was tragically ripped away, he’s been able to keep Tate’s legacy alive in a way that can easily be seen.

“He’s been creating change, like in a positive way, like crazy. So this was another opportunity for him to jump back in,” Line explained.

And with all that, you see why this upcoming season will be so special to the team and the entire school.

“We can just be together as a family. That’s our motto this year is together so it’s fitting to have during training camp,” Line added.

Local4 has also been told a tribute is planned for Tate at the first home game.