Vigil held for 6-year-old who died due to complications after Redford Township hit-and-run

Family and friends came together Wednesday to remember a boy that was killed in a hit-and-run.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Family and friends came together Wednesday to remember a boy that was killed in a hit-and-run.

Police say six-year-old Chase Young was dragged by a car last week by Brady and Vassar Drive. A week later, Young passed away due to complications from the incident.

The child’s injuries were significant, and his loved ones said he held on for as long as he could.

Young’s aunt Alexis said he was an amazing kid. “He brightened everybody’s day. He was a busy kid, funny always had people laughing full of life.”

Chase Young (WDIV)

After a prayer and a few words, family and friends released balloons into the sky in honor of the six-year-old. Hundreds or so people gathered, and among there were two firefighters that responded to the scene of the hit-and-run.

“It doesn’t make sense that someone would be so reckless,” said Greg Harris who went on to say the person responsible needs to turn himself in.

Police said they are still looking for the driver who caused the incident. They say that the driver was in a 2012 blue Chevy Impala. After the hit, the driver’s passenger jumped from the car and ran away from the scene. Neither stopped to check on Young, who was dragged for a distance after he was hit.

Ad

Anyone with information should contact Capt. DiPrima at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org or 313-387-2571.

Previous coverage: 6-year-old in critical condition after hit and run in Redford Township

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.