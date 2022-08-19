Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting

A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.

Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30, of Detroit, was also charged in the case.

The incident occurred July 3 around 3:34 a.m. in the 110 block of Cadillac Square in Detroit.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they found Franklin unresponsive as he’d suffered multiple gunshot wounds; Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced him deceased.

Police say an alleged argument between the defendants and an unknown group of people escalated.

Officials say Seaborn fired a gun into the group, fatally wounding Franklin and non-fatally wounding the 21-year-old victim.

Police say the 22-year-od victim was not injured.

Officials say Seaborn is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.