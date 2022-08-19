84º

Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting

Officials say suspect is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.

Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30, of Detroit, was also charged in the case.

The incident occurred July 3 around 3:34 a.m. in the 110 block of Cadillac Square in Detroit.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they found Franklin unresponsive as he’d suffered multiple gunshot wounds; Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced him deceased.

Police say an alleged argument between the defendants and an unknown group of people escalated.

Officials say Seaborn fired a gun into the group, fatally wounding Franklin and non-fatally wounding the 21-year-old victim.

Police say the 22-year-od victim was not injured.

Officials say Seaborn is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

