Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022.

Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.

Lewis was last seen in Stratford Villa mobile park.

Officials say that Laken’s biological father lives in Grand Haven and he told detectives he has not been in contact with Lewis in several weeks.

Details Laken Elezabeth Lewis Age 15 Height 5′7″ Weight 110 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Brown Clothes Light blue zip up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants with white Air Force Ones.

Anyone with information should call Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

