78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl

Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Laken Elezabeth Lewis, Stratford Villa, WIxom, Grand Haven, Michigan, Commerce Township
Missing Laken Elezabeth Lewis (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022.

Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.

Lewis was last seen in Stratford Villa mobile park.

Officials say that Laken’s biological father lives in Grand Haven and he told detectives he has not been in contact with Lewis in several weeks.

DetailsLaken Elezabeth Lewis
Age15
Height5′7″
Weight110 lbs
HairBrown
EyesBrown
ClothesLight blue zip up jacket, shorts or multicolored pants with white Air Force Ones.

Anyone with information should call Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter