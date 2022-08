DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects that are known in the Ford Road and Southfield Freeway neighborhood.

According to officials, the two suspects agreed to cut a lawn on Artesian Street on August 13 at 3:30 p.m. After the job was done, they overpowered the resident and stole his wallet.

Neighbors say these two suspects were known for going door-to-door and asking to cut people’s lawns.

If anyone has any information, please call 313-596-5649 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.