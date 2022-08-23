Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case.

According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.

He was charged after a woman reported that he raped her at a party on Dec. 5, 2021.

According to WOOD, the woman told her friends right after the assault but did not report it to the police until three days later. WOOD said that Wash admitted to having sex with a student but claimed it was consensual.

Washe is a graduate student and a forward on the Western Michigan University hockey team, according to the university’s athletics site. According to WOOD, he was previously the subject of a Title IX investigation by campus police four years ago, after a woman reported he made aggressive advances toward her.

He is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

