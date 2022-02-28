Clarkston native, Western Michigan hockey captain, faces sexual assault charge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Clarkston native and captain of the Western Michigan University hockey team is facing a sexual assault charge after an incident at a party, officials said.

A Western Michigan student said she was sexually assaulted by Paul Washe on Dec. 5 at a party, according to court records.

Washe, 23, of Clarkston, admitted to having sex with the woman, but said it was consensual, according to authorities.

He was arraigned Friday (Feb. 25) in Kalamazoo County on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $500, cash/surety. He isn’t allowed to contact or cause a third party to have any contact with the victim.

Washe faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 9, and a preliminary examination is set for 1:30 p.m. March 16.

Washe is a graduate student and a forward on the Western Michigan hockey team, according to the university’s athletics site.

“Paul Washe was suspended from the hockey team for violating team rules and remains indefinitely suspended from all team activities,” school officials said Friday in a statement to News 8. “We are aware of the charge against him. This is a matter we take very seriously. The university has been cooperating with law enforcement and following the federal Title IX processes, including conducting our own investigation.”

You can watch the full arraignment below (WARNING: Some details read by the judge are graphic).