Pipe delivery delayed at water main break site in Metro Detroit, could set back repair timeline

Site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Treatment Facility. Image provided by the GLWA.

A replacement pipe scheduled to be delivered Tuesday to the site of a major water main break in Metro Detroit has been delayed until the end of the week, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

More than one week ago, a leak was discovered in a water transmission main at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Treatment Facility that caused a brief widespread boil water notice for over 20 communities before dropping down to just seven communities. The boil water notice was lifted for the remaining seven communities over the weekend, but the actual water main is still undergoing repairs.

Crews were expecting 48 feet of a replacement pipe to be delivered Tuesday to the site of the main break. Officials say that the damaged portion of the 120-inch pipe (which is 10 feet) was removed by crane on Sunday.

The replacement pipe has been “delayed at the manufacturer,” GLWA officials say, and is instead expected to be delivered in “several segments” between Thursday and Saturday. The delay could push back the repair timeline, which was initially set at three weeks. Officials expected the pipe to be fixed by Sept. 3.

The repair timeline is “being reviewed and will be updated once the new pipe arrives,” a press release reads Tuesday. Crews are reportedly still working at the site in the meantime in preparation for the new pipe.

Though the boil water advisory was lifted for affected communities, the GLWA says another notice could possibly be issued if water pressure is impacted by repair efforts. Affected residents are being asked to “limit their outdoor water usage” to help reduce pressure on the regional water system amid the repairs, and should continue checking for news on local boil water notices.

We’ll be sure to share any information related to reinstated boil water advisories, should they be issued.

