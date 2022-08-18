23 Metro Detroit communities asked to limit outdoor water use after main break

Residents in nearly two dozen Metro Detroit communities are being asked to limit their outdoor water usage to help reduce pressure on the regional water system following a major main break last weekend.

Seven communities, which are included in the 23, are still under a boil water advisory, and could be for the next three weeks as repairs and water testing wraps up.

The boil water advisory initially included all 23 of these communities, but further testing allowed GLWA to drop most of them from the advisory. Still, GLWA is asking people in the 23 communities to limit water usage.

“This will help in reducing the load on the regional water system and may help as GLWA reviews options with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to restore system operations as quickly as possible,” GLWA said.

The 23 communities include:

Village of Almont

Auburn Hills

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

Clinton Township

Flint

Flint Township

Imlay City

Lapeer

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

Village of New Haven

Orion Township

Pontiac

Rochester

Rochester Hills

Shelby Township

Sterling Heights

Troy

Utica

Washington Township

GLWA is currently investigating the cause of the break. GLWA will continue to provide updates as they become available.