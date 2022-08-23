What to know about the 91st Romeo Peach Festival

ROMEO, Mich. – The Romeo Peach Festival will take place on Labor Day Weekend for the 91st year.
This is the second oldest festival in Michigan and has been a tradition for many.
Madison Janabet is the 2022 Michigan Peach Queen. Janabet, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Romeo High School. She is currently a student at the University of Detroit-Mercy studying communications with a double minor in sports communications and multi-media journalism.
It was feeling like fall as we celebrated the kick-off of the 150th anniversary of the Armada Fair!Posted by Michigan Peach Queen of Romeo on Monday, August 15, 2022
Below are the events happening in the area during Labor Day Weekend
Thursday
- 4 – 11 p.m.
- Mid America Carnival Rides
- $25 Wrist Bands available in advance
- Beers Around the World and Refreshments
- 4:45 p.m.
- Metro Electric 30th Annual Peach Festival 5K/10K Run
- Online register only: www.eastsideracingcompany.com
- 7 – 10 p.m.
- L and L Products Concert Series Live Music
- Romeo Lions Clubhouse
Friday
- 4 – 8 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
- 4 – 11 p.m.
- Mid America Carnival Rides
- $25 Wrist Bands available in advance
- 4 p.m. – Midnight
- Papa Joes Gourmet PavilionFood Trucks and Wine
- Beers Around the World and Refreshments
- 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
- Wayward Wind Concert and Corn Roast
- St. John Lutheran Church
- Cost: Free will offering
- 6 p.m. – Midnight
- L and L Products Concert Series – Rock
- Ages 21 and older.
- Live Music at Gray’s Opera House “30MileDeep”
- $10
- 9:30 p.m. (dusk)
- Peach Festival Fireworks
Saturday
- 8 a.m.
- 39th Annual Peach Festival Golf Classic
- KIDSFEST
- Performances by Rosco the Clown, All the World’s a Stage
- Romeo High School Wrestling Bean Bag Fundraiser
- Noon – 11 p.m.
- Mid America Carnival Rides
- $25 Wrist Bands available in advance
- Noon-Midnight
- Beers Around the World and Refreshments
- Papa Joes Gourmet PavilionFood Trucks and Wine
- L and L Products Concert Series – “Casual Smile”, “Jukebox Junkies” and “The Jimmy Jack Band”
- 4 – 8 p.m.
- Striber-McVicar
- VFW Steak Out
- 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
- Live Music at Gray’s Opera House (Masonic Temple)
- 231 North Main, Romeo”Wayward Wind” – Pop/Acoustic/Beatles
- $10 tickets
Sunday
- 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Patrick L. Rinke Memorial Peach Festival Classic Car Show
- 9 a.m. – Noon
- Romeo Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast
- Romeo Lions Clubhouse
- Ages 13 and up: $12, ages 3-12: $8, under age 3: free
- Noon – 11 p.m.
- Mid America Carnival Rides
- $25 Wrist Bands available in advance
- Noon – Midnight
- Beers Around the World and Refreshments
- Papa Joes Gourmet PavilionFood Trucks and Wine
- L and L Products Concert Series Presents “Romeo Gold Studio Band”, Peach Queen Izzy Wallace and “Cigars and Spirits with Michele Ramo World Jazz Orchestra”
- 7 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.)
- Live Music at Gray’s Opera House (Masonic Temple)
- ”The Kopy Kats”- Pop/Rock/Alternative
- $10 ticket
- 7:30 p.m.
- Peach Festival Night Car Cruise
- Staging starts at 5:30 p.m.
- 8 p.m. – midnight
- L and L Products Concert Series”Family Tradition” – Country
- Ages 21 and older.
Monday
- 10 a.m.
- Children’s Parade
- Main Street in Downtown Romeo
- Noon
- Mid America Carnival Rides
- $25 Wrist Bands available in advance
- Beers Around the World and Refreshments
- Papa Joes Gourmet PavilionFood Trucks and Wine