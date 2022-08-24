Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 13-year-old boy.
Orion Lone went missing from with his grandmother Shelly Lone Sunday (June 19) at the Best Western Hotel, 26555 Telegraph in Southfield.
Police released limited information on the case.
|Orion Lone
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Short brown
|Weight
|130-140 pounds
|Eyes
|Dark brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
