Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

The missing 13-year-old boy has been located in Oakland County by Southfield detectives unharmed and returned to his family at the request of Child Protective Services, Police say.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 13-year-old boy.

Orion Lone went missing from with his grandmother Shelly Lone Sunday (June 19) at the Best Western Hotel, 26555 Telegraph in Southfield.

Police released limited information on the case.

Orion Lone Details Age 13 Height 5′5″ Hair Short brown Weight 130-140 pounds Eyes Dark brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

