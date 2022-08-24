82º

Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy

Orion Lone last seen on June 19

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old boy (Southfield Police Department)

The missing 13-year-old boy has been located in Oakland County by Southfield detectives unharmed and returned to his family at the request of Child Protective Services, Police say.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 13-year-old boy.

Orion Lone went missing from with his grandmother Shelly Lone Sunday (June 19) at the Best Western Hotel, 26555 Telegraph in Southfield.

Police released limited information on the case.

Orion LoneDetails
Age13
Height5′5″
HairShort brown
Weight130-140 pounds
EyesDark brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

