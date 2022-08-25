1 dead, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say

The scene of an Aug. 25, 2022, fatal shooting on Maine Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – One man was killed and another is in custody after an argument sparked a shooting in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.

Two men who knew each other got into an argument at the location, officials said. One man pulled out a weapon, but the other man pulled out his gun and fired first, according to police.

The first man died from his gunshot injuries, officials said.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody.

Three weapons were found at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.