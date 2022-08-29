Detroit man charged with second-degree murder after shooting, killing man during argument

DETROIT – A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after a man was shot and killed during an argument.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to police. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.

Police said Larnell Fredrick Smith shot and killed Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit. They knew each other and were in an argument when they both pulled out guns. Nelson was found on the front steps of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Police said there were children inside the home at the time of the shooting. Three weapons were found at the scene, according to authorities.

Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is set for Sept. 8 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Ad

Previous: 1 dead, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say