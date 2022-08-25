21-year-old Southfield woman who disappeared nearly 4 weeks ago still missing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 21-year-old Southfield woman who disappeared in late July is still missing after nearly four weeks, police said.

Vanessa Painter was last heard from July 30, when she spoke to her mother, according to authorities.

She is known to frequent the Red Oak Inn and The Marvins Garden Inn on Northwestern Highway near Telegraph Road in Southfield, officials said.

Painter is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130-150 pounds, and has long brown hair and blue eyes. She wears clear, square-framed eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Painter’s disappearance is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.