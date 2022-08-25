Company issues recall after metal wire found inside animal cookies

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. has issued a voluntary recall on Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies according to the FDA.

The company has voluntarily recalled the street as the cookies may contain metal. The FDA stated that the recall was initiated when a metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies.

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies are packaged in a 44 oz clear plastic jug that is a bear shape. The recall is applied to those with the “best by date” 21FEB2023. The UPC code for the product is 085239817698.

The FDA stated that the products were distributed to Target stores across the nation.

Click here to learn more about the recall.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can do the following: