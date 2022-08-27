Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know

Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this weekend for bridge repairs.

MDOT says road repair and bridge work require closing southbound I-75 from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to I-375 from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

All ramps from 9 Mile Road through Mack Avenue will also be closed.

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family.

Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.

7 ‘Guinness’ world records we hold in Michigan

The first edition of “The Guinness Book of Records” was published 67 years ago today. Seven of those records are held in Michigan.

Parvo blamed for 30+ dog deaths in Michigan

Laboratory tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs.

Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

